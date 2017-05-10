JetBlue Expands Mexico City Service

MIAMI – JetBlue announced yesterday a new flight schedule for service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Mexico City International Airport (MEX); and between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and the Mexican capital, both of which will better accommodate the airline’s customers.

Additionally, JetBlue will increase service to four daily roundtrips between Mexico City and the U.S. – two on the Fort Lauderdale route and two on the Orlando route.

“Our ability to now offer Mexico City service twice daily with improved flight times between these two growing Florida focus cities, positions JetBlue for even greater success in one of the most important major markets in the Americas,” said John Checketts, vice president network planning, JetBlue. “It’s a win for customers on each end of these routes.”

JetBlue first landed in Mexico City in 2015 with one daily roundtrip flight from each of its Florida focus cities. But, as the carrier said, “the original flight times could not accommodate all customers’ schedule needs and did not align well with a portion of connecting traffic.”

The enhancements in Mexico City service help JetBlue grow in several key areas. In Fort Lauderdale, it advances growth plans to reach 140 daily flights in the coming years. In Orlando, the expanded service grows JetBlue’s other Florida focus city where it operates up to 70 daily flights to nearly 30 destinations.

Lastly, JetBlue’s growth in the broader Latin America and Caribbean network continues to make up nearly a third of the airline’s flying capacity. JetBlue will operate up to 315 daily flights in the region this year.

Flights between the U.S. and Mexico City will be operated on the airline’s Airbus A320 aircraft offering more legroom in coach, free Fly-Fi, complimentary and unlimited snacks and soft drinks, free live DIRECTV® programming,100+ channels of SiriusXM® radio at every seat and free Hollywood movies.