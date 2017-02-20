JetBlue Goes Back to the Drawing Board with a New Special Livery

MIAMI — New York-based JetBlue has come up with a brand-new special livery. One of its Embraer E190s (N304JB • MSN 257), called “Midnight Blue” is now entirely painted in blue, and it’s covered with details that show in a 3D blueprint how the aircraft is inside.

According to the airline, the see-through paint job draws on both the technical and fanciful aspects of air travel. Mechanical features like the nose gear, jet engine and yoke were among the more obvious design elements to include. But for the onboard features, JetBlue designers drew upon their own travel experiences, crewmember tales, and the airline’s loyal customers for inspiration, even creating fictional characters to compile a list of the items they might be traveling with.

JetBlue invites planespotters to detail the overhead bins, under-seat storage areas, and the luggage holds depicted in the new colorscheme, so they can spot the nearly 50 items these “Blueprint” customers are traveling with.

While creative, this type of schematic livery is not a novelty. Back in 2010, South African low-fare airline kulula.com unveiled ‘Flying 101,‘ a special schematic livery applied to one of its Boeing 737-8oos (ZS-ZWP • MSN 28612 • LN 455), which was entirely covered with details and funny remarks about the aircraft, the airline, and aeronautics in general.

In a late colorscheme, Cargolux also unveiled a ‘cut-away’ cartooned livery in a Boeing 747-8F (LX-VCM • MSN 61169 • LN 1522) to commemorate its 45th anniversary in 2015, which showed some examples of cargo the cargo carrier flies in its aircraft, thus underlining its slogan ‘You name it, we fly it’.

“Our design team has done an outstanding job of visually telling a JetBlue story through their fresh and creative lens,” said Jamie Perry, vice president marketing, JetBlue. “Whether looking to the skyline of our hometown for inspiration or creating a storyline to bring a paint scheme to life, the team keeps surprising our crewmembers and our customers with their innovative work.”