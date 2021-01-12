MIAMI – With steady pre-pandemic growth, JetBlue (B6) is forced to temporarily cut four routes, likely extending the cut to four more. New York-based B6 will not resume flights to Baltimore/Washington (BWI), Burbank (BUR), Ontario, Calif. (ONT) or San Jose, Calif. (SJC) until June 2021, according to the latest Cirium schedule data with confirmation by the carrier.

Over the weekend, B6 loaded a revised schedule for the first four months of 2021, which included removing all flights from the aforementioned four airports into June.

Statement from JetBlue Spokeperson

JetBlue spokesperson said, “Demand for air travel continues to be down dramatically compared to pre-pandemic levels, and cash and job preservation remain a top priority as we work through a challenging recovery.”

“To support our efforts, JetBlue will extend the suspension of service in four cities through June 9”.

Suspended Flights

JetBlue also said it would temporarily suspend flights to four more cities — Albuquerque (ABQ); Burlington, Vermont (BTV); Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) and Portland, Oregon (PDX) — for nearly eight weeks. JetBlue’s flights to those cities will drop of the schedule on Feb. 11 before returning April 1, according to the carrier.

It remains to be seen when or if B6 eventually returns to these four airports. Before the COVID-19 came stateside, the carrier flew multiple routes to the following airports:

Boston (BOS) – Baltimore (BWI)

Boston (BOS) – Burbank (BUR)

Boston (BOS) – San Jose (SJC)

New York (JFK) – Burbank (BUR)

New York (JFK) – Ontario (ONT)

New York (JFK) – San Jose (SJC)

