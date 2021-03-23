MIAMI – JetBlue (B6) announced it intends to offer up to US$650m of convertible senior notes due in 2026 subject to market and other conditions.

These notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A (the “offering”) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). B6 expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to buy, within a 13-day period from the date of original issuance of the notes, up to an additional US$100m aggregate principal amount of the notes.

The airline intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of indebtedness including covid funds from the US government.

-41% Capacity in Q1 2021

Last week, the carrier said its capacity for the first quarter was down 41% from the year-earlier pre-COVID. The company’s previous guidance said a decrease of at least 40%.

The airline also said while booking trends remain rough, the company seems to have improved bookings among leisure travelers and people visiting friends and relatives. B6 also predicts a first-quarter revenue to decline 61% to 64% from a year earlier.

The company also expects total operating expenses to decrease 25% year over year as its looking to reduce cash burn. The airlines, and the entire travel industry, have been hammered by the coronavirus as people stopped traveling and the industry is not predicted to rebound until at least 2024. According to contractscounsel.com:

“A senior convertible note is a debt security that contains an option where the note will convert into a predefined number of shares. A senior convertible note takes priority over all other debt securities that the company may have issued. Like other types of debt investments, the senior convertible notes offer investors the ability to accumulate interest on their investments, but rather than a cash repayment, they are repaid in equity.”

