DALLAS – Today, JetBlue (B6) announced flights between Boston (BOS) and London (LGW, LHR) as the airline aims to continue disrupting a highly competitive market.

The airline initially launched its first flight to Europe in August last year between New York (JFK) and London (LHR), marking a new space of competition for the airline.

The new service will launch on July 19, 2022, between BOS and LGW, with the service between BOS and LHR launching on August 22, 2022.

JetBlue will face significant competition between BOS and LHR, including American Airlines (AA), British Airways (BA), Delta Air Lines (DL), and Virgin Atlantic (VS). However, the airline faces no competition between BOS and LGW.

Photo: JetBlue

The ‘JetBlue Effect’

According to Robin Hayes, Chief Executive Officer of B6, the airline’s New York, London service has been an “incredible success,” and the obtainment of further slots at London’s airports has allowed the airline to continue growth.

Further, Hayes described the airline’s success in establishing the “JetBlue Effect”, or the disruption of competition in what was an expensive market for consumers.

Commenting on the ‘JetBlue Effect’ on the New York and London markets, the airline’s press release stated that “since launching the route, JetBlue has reduced premium fares by up to 50%.”

Photo: JetBlue

The Airbus A321LR

JetBlue will use its newest aircraft type, the Airbus A321LR between Boston and London, as it has been for its New York to London flights.

The aircraft, which has an extended range, allows the airline to enter new, further markets that were previously inaccessible with existing aircraft.

With a range of up to 4,000 nautical miles, 30 percent fuel savings, and nearly 50% noise footprint reduction, the aircraft allows B6 to compete far more effectively with airlines that operate older, larger aircraft on the same routes.

Photo: JetBlue

Elevated Cabin, Elevated Experience

The A321LR aircraft also feature a new, specialized cabin, Airspace, that provides customers, both in coach and in the premium cabin, with more comfortable experiences.

JetBlue’s A321LRs include 24 updated premium products, ‘Mint’, including two new ‘Mint Studio’ suites. Additionally, the aircraft includes 114 coach, or ‘Core’, seats, including 24 ‘Even More Space’ seats.

The airline further elevates the flying experience by providing all customers with access to ‘FlyFi’ inflight WiFi, free live TV, free drinks, and high-quality meals through B6’s partnership with New York-based restaurant group, ‘Dig’.

Featured Image: Airbus