JetBlue To Increase Flights in Boston and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood

MIAMI – JetBlue announced yesterday a series of new nonstop routes in Boston and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, as the airline continues to grow its presence in the northeast and in south Florida.

“JetBlue remains unwaveringly committed to our Boston and Fort Lauderdale focus cities,” said John Checketts, Vice President Network Planning, JetBlue.

The airline will add flights on three routes at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS); starting on October 29, 2017 they will add one additional nonstop daily flight between Boston and Jacksonville International Airport (JAX), Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) and Fort Myers’ Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW).

The added flights at Logan advance JetBlue’s plan to expand its leadership position in Boston. Last fall, the airline announced plans to reach 200 daily flights, and this spring reached 150 daily flights with nonstop service to more than 60 destinations.

On Mint routes, a fourth daily flight between Boston and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) takes off this October; also a new seasonal Caribbean service between Boston and St. Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) starts in November and a service between Boston and San Diego International Airport (SAN) begins in December. All in the A321 Mint aircraft.

The A321 interior includes 10-inch television screens, comfortable seats with the most legroom and power outlets accessible to all customers, as well as a marketplace, a self-serve station throughout the flight and free Internet service.

In addition to growth in Boston, the airline will launch daily nonstop service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) on November 16, 2017.

“Offering the new nonstop Salt Lake City service answers calls from our customers and crewmembers alike,” said Checketts. “The new flights will link sunny Florida beaches with Utah’s world-class skiing and mountain resorts, plus allow for convenient connections throughout the Caribbean and Latin America.”

Salt Lake City will become the 56th nonstop destination from Fort Lauderdale and will also provide a link between the airline’s south Florida hub and its Salt Lake Support Center (SSC). The route will be operated on an Airbus A320 aircraft,

JetBlue also recently brought Mint to Fort Lauderdale. In March, the airline was introduced between Fort Lauderdale and Los Angeles service. The carrier will expand Mint to flights between Fort Lauderdale and San Francisco later this month.