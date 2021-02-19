MIAMI – JetBlue (B6) has announced it will start a nonstop route between New York’s John F. Kennedy (JFK) and Boise, Idaho (BOI) airports this summer.

As stated in a Boise Airport press release published on February 18, the route starts on July 2, with a redeye service eastbound that will “allow passengers to depart Boise just before midnight and arrive in New York City at 6:30 a.m.”

Flights westbound depart JFK at 7:15 pm, arriving at BOI at 11:01 pm.

jetBlue N789JB Airbus A320-232. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Route Is BOI’s ‘Longest,’ Furthest to the East

This B6 service is Boise’s longest flight, and it is also the furthest one to the east. The route provides great access to different kinds of places, for all travelers.

“With travelers looking for unique destinations where they can truly escape and enjoy the outdoors, Boise is an ideal destination to add to our route map this summer,” JetBlue’s vice president for network planning Andrea Lusso said, adding that “at the same time, Boise service further diversifies JetBlue’s flying and introduces the only nonstop service between Idaho’s capital and our customer bases in the Northeast.”

Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp also welcomed the decision. “JetBlue is an established and well-respected company, we are thrilled to welcome the airline to Boise and build a strong partnership together,” Hupp said.

She also stated that “nonstop service to New York City is something our community has been asking for, and it has been a goal of mine for several years. I’m very optimistic that this route will be successful for JetBlue and our travelers.”

This seasonal route will carry flights four times a week, on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday until September 6, but the route can become permanent depending on its success. B6 will use the Airbus A320 on the route.

Featured image: JetBlue N706JB. Airbus A320-232. Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways

