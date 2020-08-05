LONDON – JetBlue (B6) has today announced it will block middle seats on all of its flights until October 2020.

This comes following its continued support to this scheme in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seat distancing for flights operating until October 15 will be implemented where parties are not traveling together.

In line with this, the Go Back and Forth With Confidence initiative will also be extended. This enables passengers to not pay anything extra when it comes to changes and cancellations of itineraries.

Photo: Hiro Nishikura

Airline Comments

Commenting on the news was Joanna Geraghty, the President and Chief Operating Officer of JetBlue, who offered thoughtful words of encouragement during this pandemic.

“Our Safety from the Ground Up program continues to be a thoughtful and always evolving set of layered protection measures that demonstrates our commitment to keeping our crewmembers and customers safe while providing them with peace of mind in the air and on the ground”.

“We continue to hear from our customers that added space onboard and travel flexibility are incredibly important to them during this time and we want them to know we are listening because we are all in this together.”

Photo: Hiro Nishikura

JetBlue’s Focal Point

The airline is currently focusing on four things when it comes to safety:

Healthy crew-members.

Clean air and surfaces.

More space and fewer touchpoints.

Travel flexibility.

JetBlue was the first airline to require customers to wear face-masks during entire travel journeys, including at the airport.

The airline has also reinforced that anyone refusing point-blank to wear such coverings will not be allowed on its flights.

Photo: Hiro Nishikura

Expanding on Safety

B6 has recently partnered up with Honeywell to pilot the airline’s UV Cabin System.

This enables easy detection of bacteria and potential viruses that can then be sanitised over and removed.

The reduction of common touchpoints has also been key for the airline, with it doing the following:

Mobile check-in with touch-less bag tag integration.

Automated bag drop.

Touch-less self-boarding.

Mobile device remote control pairing for in-flight entertainment.

More frequent disinfecting of common surfaces like kiosks and counters.

Providing hand sanitizer throughout terminals and disinfectant wipes.

Photo: Vincenzo Pace

On The Road to Recovery

For its employees, it has ensured temperature checks, providing paid sick leave and providing disinfectant kits.

It remains clear that as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc, JetBlue has it covered.

The carrier is doing all it can to ensure passenger and employee safety where it can. This is promising news for the industry going forward, especially as the common aim now is recovery.

Photo: Vincenzo Pace