JetBlue, Azul Announce Codeshare Agreement in Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando

MIAMI — Four days after announcing its route expansion to the United States, Azul and JetBlue have announced a unilateral codeshare agreement between several destinations, leaving out of both Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (FLL) and Orlando (MCO).

Azul’s two new flights from Belo Horizonte (CNF) to Orlando (MCO), and from Belem (BEL) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), will complement an already strong network that links both Floridian cities to Viracopos International Airport (VCP) and Recife (REC).

According to Azul, passengers will now be able to purchase a single ticket issued by either carrier, including connections on both airlines’ extensive networks in Brazil and the U.S. The cooperation will also ensure that baggage transfer is seamless for all customers.

David Neeleman, Azul’s Founder and Chairman, said in a statement, “The agreement with JetBlue is an important addition to Azul’s international portfolio, expanding our service to popular destinations served by JetBlue.”

“Our customers can now make fast and convenient connections to several cities in the U.S., such as Boston and New York-JFK,” he said.

Neeleman, who is also the Founder and former CEO of JetBlue, admitted that he is “extremely proud that both Azul and JetBlue are in the top 5 of the worlds’ best airlines as rated by TripAdvisor so I am very excited to be able to bring these industry leading services together for our customers.”

Similarly, JetBlue’s President and CEO, Robin Hayes said, “We’re pleased that customers booking Azul travel will be able to benefit from convenient connections through JetBlue’s growing list of destinations from our Florida focus cities.”

Azul joins a robust team of partners who have developed a prolific relationship with JetBlue. Emirates (EK), Aer Lingus (EI), Hawaiian (HA), Icelandair (FI), JetSuiteX, Silver Airways (3M), Singapore Airlines (SQ), and South African Airways (SA), among others, have all been able to open up new routes thanks to JetBlue’s ability to extend networks at unmatched performance.

Marty St. George, Executive Vice President, Commercial & Planning, told Airways back in July, “We like the ability to work with every alliance. We’ll partner with anyone that wants to partner with us and generate traffic through our gateways.”

Azul seems to be the perfect partner for JetBlue’s Florida-based operation. JetBlue and Aer Lingus, for instance, have had an excellent codeshare relationship in New York-JFK. “It’s working out so well,” said St. George, “because both airlines are offered as one product during booking.” This strategy could be replicated and allow Azul to gain more terrain in the U.S. market.

Similarly, JetBlue’s strong operation in FLL allowed Emirates to open up the direct link to Dubai, instead of the bigger and more congested Miami International Airport.

“Emirates was able to open the Dubai-Ft. Lauderdale route thanks to our strong presence there,” St. George said. “We carry hundreds of Emirates passengers on our planes thanks to this cooperation.”