DALLAS – As the industry struggles with Omicron-related interruptions, jetBlue (B6) becomes the fourth US airline to limit its route offering.

The New York-based airline, which has the seventh-largest fleet in the US, has cut a number of domestic and international route services from its 2022 schedule, which is sure to trigger some inconvenience for travelers who rely on these services.

They will now have to consider alternative carriers to meet their travel needs.

jetBlue N789JB Airbus A320-232. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Reduced Flight Schedule

The Queens, New York-based LCC decided to cut 17 routes from its Spring schedule altogether. The following are the affected domestic routes:

Providence, Rhode Island, to Fort Myers, Florida

Providence to Tampa, Florida

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Bozeman, Montana

Los Angeles to Bozeman, Montana

Richmond, Virginia, to Tampa

The airline’s changes have a greater impact on international destinations, with 12 routes slated to become unavailable in the spring. They are as follows:

Las Vegas to Cancun, Mexico

Newark, New Jersey, to Antigua

Newark to Bridgetown, Barbados

Newark to Cartagena, Colombia

Newark to Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Newark to St. Thomas

New York (JFK) to Bermuda

New York to Bogota, Colombia

Philadelphia to San Juan, Puerto Rico

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, to San Juan

Sacramento, California, to Cancun

San Francisco to Cancun

jetBlue’s new A220. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Comments from jetBlue

In a statement provided to AFAR, B6’s manager of corporate communications, Philip Stewart, said, “As part of our continuous review of our network, we’ll stop service on 17 routes that have underperformed this spring and switch a couple of markets to seasonal.”

“We added most of these routes in reaction to pandemic travel trends,” Stewart said. “Even with these reductions—the majority of which flew less than daily—we expect our 2022 schedule to be our largest-ever, and we’ll continue to build our fleet with new aircraft during the year,” he added.

JetBlue Airbus 320-200 N615JB – Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways

Omicron Effect on Mayor US Operators

jetBlue isn’t the only airline that’s had to restrict operations as a result of the present aviation situation. Some of the world’s leading airlines, including Delta Air Lines (DL), American Airlines (AA), and United Airlines (UA), have issued similar measures in recent weeks as the virus’s high case counts, ever-changing regulations, and inadequate staffing force airlines across the country to adjust.

However, it is not only COVID-19 that is to fault for flight cancellations. Because of an aircraft scarcity, AA was forced to curtail its overseas operations last month. The carrier’s order for Boeing 787 planes has yet to be fulfilled, preventing it from flying internationally with the same frequency as it did in 2020 and 2019.