JetBlue Kicks Off Atlanta Service

JetBlue Kicks Off Atlanta Service
March 30
11:35 2017
MIAMI – JetBlue launched today the inaugural flight of their new five-time-daily service to ATL from BOS. Flights between Hartsfield-Jackson and Boston will be operated on JetBlue’s Airbus A320 aircraft that has 150 standard seats.

In five-time-daily service, the carrier capacity for this route is of 5,250 passengers per week.

Photo credits: @PhilipStewartNY JetBlue Corporate Communications

This morning, Atlanta became JetBlue’s 101st destination and the 63rd nonstop route from JetBlue’s Boston focus city. “It’s a new day for Atlanta travelers who, for too long, have faced high fares and limited choices,” said Dave Clark, vice president sales and revenue management, JetBlue.

Likewise, JetBlue is competing with Spirit Airlines, Southwest and Delta Air Lines.

Hartsfield-Jackson receives nearly 35 million travelers to Atlanta each year. The addition of JetBlues’ nonstop ATL service, which was, as Clark said, a top-requested destination by Boston travelers, is part of the carriers’ plan to reach 200 daily flights in the coming years.

“With this new route from JetBlue, Boston’s business and leisure travelers can now connect to the South’s largest metropolitan area and a state that boasts a myriad of travel opportunities from the mountains to the coast,” said Kevin Langston, Deputy Commissioner of Tourism at the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

Check out below the photos of the inaugural event!

