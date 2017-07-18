JetBlue Announces Mint Expansion to West Coast and Caribbean

MIAMI — Tuesday, JetBlue announced that it is expanding its signature “Mint” service to more routes from Aruba, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, and St. Maarten. With the additions, the Mint product will now fly on 20 routes up to 80 times a day.

From Las Vegas, JetBlue will operate Mint A321 equipped planes to Boston beginning on January 4th, 2018. JetBlue believes this route will assist them in maintaining their dominance in Boston, where they are the largest carrier.

JetBlue previously announced their intention to fly their Mint product to Las Vegas from New York-JFK earlier this year. That service will begin on November 10th of 2017. With Mint, JetBlue will be the only airline offering lie-flat beds on domestic flights from Las Vegas.

From Seattle, JetBlue will offer Mint to Boston and New York-JFK. The Boston upgrade will begin on February 15th, 2018 and the JFK upgrade will begin on April 15th, 2018. The Boston route will operate twice daily and the JFK route will begin as once daily and eventually increase to twice daily at a later date.

“We’re bringing even more Mint to markets in every corner of our route map where travelers are overdue for an upgrade to the so-called ‘first-class’ flights offered by other airlines,” said Marty St. George, executive vice president commercial and planning, JetBlue. “In every city where we’ve introduced Mint we’ve transformed the premium travel business and boosted overall performance on the routes.”

From St. Maarten, JetBlue will be adding a second Saturday only flight to New York-JFK. This extra frequency will be operated seasonally and will begin on January 13th, 2018. Similarly, the airline will be adding second Saturday only flights to Boston from Aruba and St. Maarten beginning on February 17th, 2018.

From Los Angeles, JetBlue will add an additional Mint frequency between LAX and New York-JFK. The added flight will give JetBlue 11 daily flights between the two airports. Finally, from San Francisco, JetBlue will be adding an additional Mint frequency between SFO and Boston. The added frequency will give JetBlue five daily flights between the two airports.