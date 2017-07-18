Airways Magazine

JetBlue Announces Mint Expansion to West Coast and Caribbean

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Pakistan International Airlines Cancels U.S. Flights MIAMI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will end its service to the U.S., specifically to New York JFK airport, later this month after 55 years of history. The news was...
  • Aircalin Orders Two A320neo, Two A330neo MIAMI – The Caledonian national carrier, Aircalin, made a firm order for two Airbus A320neo and two Airbus A330-900. The single-aisle A320neo will seat 168 passengers powered by Pratt & Whitney...
  • Boeing 767: It’s Not an End, It’s Time for Cargo Arlines Written by: Ryan Gibbons. MIAMI — As many Boeing 767s are meeting their ends having flown countless hours over the years, they have found a new solution to keep flying: being...
  • Miami Celebrates New, More Frontier Flights MIAMI – Frontier’s massive expansion continues, this time focusing on the already busy Miami International Airport (MIA). The ultra-low-cost-carrier’s fall/winter schedule was launched on Thursday in a celebration feast at MIA...
  

JetBlue Announces Mint Expansion to West Coast and Caribbean

JetBlue Announces Mint Expansion to West Coast and Caribbean
July 18
09:30 2017
Print This Article

MIAMI — Tuesday, JetBlue announced that it is expanding its signature “Mint” service to more routes from Aruba, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, and St. Maarten. With the additions, the Mint product will now fly on 20 routes up to 80 times a day.

From Las Vegas, JetBlue will operate Mint A321 equipped planes to Boston beginning on January 4th, 2018. JetBlue believes this route will assist them in maintaining their dominance in Boston, where they are the largest carrier.

Flight Review: JetBlue Mint “Suite” Inaugural

Mint cabin featuring blue mood lighting.

Mint cabin featuring blue mood lighting.

A traditional meal setup in the Mint cabin.

A traditional meal setup in the Mint cabin.

JetBlue previously announced their intention to fly their Mint product to Las Vegas from New York-JFK earlier this year. That service will begin on November 10th of 2017. With Mint, JetBlue will be the only airline offering lie-flat beds on domestic flights from Las Vegas.

From Seattle, JetBlue will offer Mint to Boston and New York-JFK. The Boston upgrade will begin on February 15th, 2018 and the JFK upgrade will begin on April 15th, 2018. The Boston route will operate twice daily and the JFK route will begin as once daily and eventually increase to twice daily at a later date.

“We’re bringing even more Mint to markets in every corner of our route map where travelers are overdue for an upgrade to the so-called ‘first-class’ flights offered by other airlines,” said Marty St. George, executive vice president commercial and planning, JetBlue. “In every city where we’ve introduced Mint we’ve transformed the premium travel business and boosted overall performance on the routes.”

jb-photo-inflight-mint-2 jb-a321-highres-200-fc-cabin-seating-render-0199

From St. Maarten, JetBlue will be adding a second Saturday only flight to New York-JFK. This extra frequency will be operated seasonally and will begin on January 13th, 2018. Similarly, the airline will be adding second Saturday only flights to Boston from Aruba and St. Maarten beginning on February 17th, 2018.

From Los Angeles, JetBlue will add an additional Mint frequency between LAX and New York-JFK. The added flight will give JetBlue 11 daily flights between the two airports. Finally, from San Francisco, JetBlue will be adding an additional Mint frequency between SFO and Boston. The added frequency will give JetBlue five daily flights between the two airports.

 

0
Tags
BostonJetBlueLas VegasLAXMintSeattleSFO

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Benjamin Bearup

Benjamin Bearup

Aviation journalist and social media guru from Atlanta, Georgia. I travel for the people I meet and the connections I make. High school senior with a passion for aviation business management. ben@airwaysmag.com @TheAviationBeat

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment

Only registered users can comment.

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
error: Content is protected !!