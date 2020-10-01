MIAMI – According to reports, JetBlue Airways (B6) has acquired slots at London Heathrow Airport (LHR). Service from Boston and New York’s JFK to London is expected to begin sometime in 2021. This will be the carrier’s first run at a transatlantic service.



JetBlue first announced in April of last year that it was planning to begin service to London. At the time, reports were unclear as to which of London’s airports it would serve. Presently, the number of slots B6 has received is unknown, as well as their cost to the carrier. London will be B6’s first European destination.



The airline is now poised to enter the market to provide a rare but much needed low-cost alternative to transatlantic travel. B6’s business class model, the Mint premium program is said to be becoming redesigned for international travel while remaining luxurious and cost-effective.

JetBlue’s President & COO Joanna Geraghty said with regard to the addition of the routes that she was confident that “given a chance to compete, JetBlue can have a tremendous effect on lowering fares and stimulating traffic.”



Airbus A321LR. Photo: Airbus

JetBlue A321neo

Apart from the industry setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the main reasons for the delayed 2021 start date is because of the arrival of the aircraft needed to fly these new routes.

Airbus has confirmed that B6 has 13 A321neo on order. The aircraft are being converted to A321LR aircraft. The A321LR is the extended range version of the A321neo, with a range of 4,000nm while carrying 206 passengers.