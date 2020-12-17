MIAMI – JetBlue (B6) has just announced new routes to Miami (MIA), Key West (EYW), Guatemala City (GUA), and Los Cabos (SJD).

JetBlue follows in the footsteps of Southwest Airlines (WN) in inaugurating MIA flights amid the pandemic, starting routes to both MIA and EYW on February 11, 2021. Flights to GUA will begin on April 15 and flights to SJD on June 17 in time for the summer rush.

Airbus A321-200 at FLL Photo: © Max Taubman – @maximumaviation

Greater Route Depth

The route expansion by B6, even as the airline is smaller amid the COVID-19 pandemic, represents a strategy of greater route depth also adopted by WN.

With a total of 24 new routes including the 4 new destinations with special expansion out of Raleigh-Durham (RDU), B6 has hopes at “immediately generating cash revenue and capturing traffic where the airline anticipates customer demand.”

Other new routes will include Cancun (CUN) to Austin (AUS), Nashville (BNA), Las Vegas (LAS), and Sacramento (SMF) along with New York (JFK) to Bogota (BOG) and New York (EWR) to Atlanta (ATL) among others.

B6 is using the COVID-19 pandemic to experiment in new markets and offer a greater depth in service, perhaps building the basis for a stronger post-pandemic airline.

featured image: JetBlue Airways Airbus A321. Photo: Kochan Kleps

