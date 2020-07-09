Airways Magazine

JetBlue Adds LAX as Focus Airport

July 09
14:56 2020
MIAMI – Today JetBlue (B6) announced it will double the number of destinations offered from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) with over 30 daily flights this fall and up to 70 daily flights by 2025.

This will make LAX its main base of operations in greater Los Angeles, adding to its focused city strategy.

The move will build relevance for the airline in one of the busiest markets in the world. B6, currently focusing its Los Angeles operations at Long Beach Airport (LGB), will make the transition to LAX beginning in October.

JetBlue A320. | Photo: © JetBlue.

JetBlue Adds to Route Competition

Along with the three existing “Mint” routes already at LAX, New York-JFK, Boston and Fort Lauderdale, B6 will add Newark on July 23 and seven new markets. All B6 flights will operate out of LAX’s Terminal 5 and will be up for sale tomorrow, July 10.

Effective October 7, 2020, B6 will operate nonstop service between seven new markets:

  • Austin, TX – Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)
  • Bozeman, MT – Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN)*
  • Las Vegas, NV – McCarran International Airport (LAS)
  • Reno, NV – Tahoe International Airport (RNO)
  • Salt Lake City, UT – Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)
  • San Francisco, CA – San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
  • Seattle, WA – Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

*Seasonal Route

The existing service will continue to operate between six cities:

  • Boston, MA – Logan International Airport (BOS) [MINT]
  • Fort Lauderdale, FL – Hollywood International Airport (FLL) [MINT]
  • New York, NY – John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) [MINT]
  • Newark, NJ – Liberty International Airport (EWR) [MINT] *
  • Buffalo, NY – Buffalo/Niagara International Airport (BUF)
  • Orlando, FL – Orlando International Airport (MCO)

*Launching July 23

JetBlue Embraer E190. | Photo: © JetBlue

A Step Forward for JetBlue

“LAX is one of JetBlue’s most successful markets and offers the valuable opportunity to grow significantly both domestically and internationally while introducing our low fares on more routes,” said Scott Lawrence, head of revenue and planning at JetBlue.

“The transition to LAX, serving as the anchor of our focus city strategy on the West Coast, sets JetBlue up for success in Southern California. We continue to seize on opportunities to emerge from this pandemic a stronger competitive force in the industry.”

With support from the Los Angeles Airport Authority, the carrier plans to embark on a strategic expansion over the next five years. The airline suggests that new markets will be created both domestically and internationally with cities that have never had non-stop service to LAX before.

JetBlue A320-232 [N809JB] | Photo: © Vincenzo Pace (IG: @jfkjetsofficial)

Wrapping Up at Long Beach (LGB)

JetBlue will cease operations at LGB on October 6. It will transition all routes except that for service to Portland International Airport (PDX). B6 will serve PDX from New York-JFK, Boston, and, starting in October, Fort-Lauderdale.

Elsewhere in the greater Los Angeles area, B6 will continue to operate to Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Ontario International Airport (ONT), which are key to the airline’s Los Angeles strategy.

JetBlue A321. | Photo: Airways Magazine File

JetBlue’s Airbus Fleet and LAX Crew

All “non-Mint” routes at LAX will be operated on JetBlue’s A320 or all-Core A321 aircraft, which offer the airline’s best economy-class legroom availability, free Fly-Fi, complimentary snacks and soft drinks, and free live TV programing on every seat.

LAX is the busiest market in the world for origin/destination flights, meaning more people start or end their trip there rather than connect through. Additionally, The 24/7 operations and immigration facilities at LAX allow airlines more flexibility in future scheduling.

JetBlue began its LAX operations in 2009 and launched its famous Mint service in 2014. As a focus airport, the airline’s 150-strong Crew there will grow to 700 with the new flights and the Long Beach Crew transitioning.

0