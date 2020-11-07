LONDON – JetBlue (B6) has this week confirmed the addition of 25 new flights to cater to demand during the Thanksgiving period. The main focus is out of its base at New York JFK.

The additional flights will run between November 20 and November 30, which is “part of JetBlue’s strategy to add capacity in routes with strong potential for leisure and VFR demand.”

Such an announcement for B6 comes following the airline lining up over 60 brand new routes this year, including the expansion of its Mint Business Class product across more of its network.

Photo Credit: Kochan Kleps

Preparing for High Demand

Commenting on the news was Scott Laurence, the Head of Revenue and Planning for B6 who said that the airline is preparing for significant travel out of the destinations selected.

“As we head toward the holidays, we’re seeing signs of strong demand in certain markets. To help get more customers to their destinations and capture more revenue during this important time of year, we are adding additional flights over Thanksgiving weekend”.

With many Americans typically traveling to celebrate this holiday period, it is of course a wonder whether demand will be affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo Credit: Kochan Kleps

Destinations That Will Benefit

As per JetBlue’s release, the following services will receive additional flights:

New York (JFK) – Los Angeles (LAX).

JFK – Port-au-Prince (PAP).

JFK – Santo Domingo (SDQ).

JFK – San Francisco (SFO).

JFK – San Juan (SJU).

JFK – Santiago (STI).

New York Newark (EWR) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL).

EWR – Orlando (MCO).

EWR – Fort Myers (RSW).

EWR – Tampa (TPA).

Westchester County (HPN) – FLL.

HPN – MCO.

Photo Credit: Kochan Kleps

Still A Busy Period For B6

The airline has had a busy six weeks or so, as the airline changes up its structure to cope with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

JetBlue first of all bade farewell to its operations out of Long Beach Airport (LGB) as it transferred such operation over to LAX. B6 then announced it would launch three new nonstop routes from Montrose Regional Airport (MTJ) in Telluride, Colorado, connecting up to Boston (BOS), JFK and LAX too.

Then in the middle of October, the airline unveiled its “Hop” tail livery on its first Airbus A220 it is due to receive in the coming weeks and months. This ultimately highlights that B6 are trying to make this a busy period in the wake of uncertainty.

Photo Credit: Kochan Kleps

Looking into the Winter

Like with other carriers in the US, the airline will be hoping for extreme demand on the additional flights in order to generate some much-needed revenues during this year of volatility.

It will be interesting to see how full the flights will be and whether it will provide such a lifeline to the carrier over the Winter period, which is typically a lot quieter than the Summer. All we can do for now is sit, watch and wait to see what happens.

Featured Image: JetBlue Embraer E190. Photo Credit: Kochan Kleps

