MIAMI – Today, JetBlue (B6) has confirmed that their brand new Airbus A220 will enter service on April 26th from Boston to Tampa.

B6 1391 will take off from Boston (BOS) at 4:32PM and land in Tampa (TPA) approximately three hours later.

The flight will not only mark the entry of service of a new aircraft, but also marks a new era for JetBlue as it begins to renew its fleet and increase their offerings and partnerships.

The newest addition to the JetBlue fleet is designed to be a replacement for the airline’s aging Embraer E190 aircraft.

The new aircraft features the latest generation of B6’s renowned simple, ergonomic and colorful interior design.

Additionally, the new aircraft type offers passengers larger windows and overhead bins and Collins Meridian seats in a 2-3 configuration.

While the aircraft does not feature a mint seat, 140 seats in a combination of regular economy and comfort plus seats are available to passengers.

One of JetBlue’s hallmark features, nationwide internet connectivity, will also be available on their Airbus A220s by using Thales AVANT and ViaSat-2 technology.

Airways Magazine was able to tour the brand new aircraft; be sure to read the article here.

Executive’s Comments

At the time of the Airbus A220 cabin reveal, Jayne O’Brien, head of marketing and loyalty at JetBlue said, “With the A220 we’ve taken a state-of-the-art aircraft and added our award-winning touch to bring to life an experience only JetBlue could dream up,”

She continued, “We look forward to welcoming customers onboard our newest aircraft, with incredible onboard comfort, one-of-a-kind design elements and unparalleled entertainment and connectivity.”