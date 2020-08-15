LONDON – UK leisure carrier Jet2 (LS) is set to press ahead with the redundancies of 102 pilots.

This is due to the continued lack of demand surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Such redundancy proposals were announced by the airline back in June, including the sacking of 380 cabin Crew.

Jet2 Holidays Airbus A321 Photo: Jet2 Holidays

Comments from BALPA

Commenting today was the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) General Secretary Brian Strutton.

“This announcement is yet another which shows the desperate state of the British aviation sector.”

“Despite enormous efforts to work with Jet2 to find ways of saving these jobs, the airline is insisting on 102 redundancies.”

“This will be a particular kick in the teeth as many of those who may lose their jobs have recently joined the airline after having been dismissed from Thomas Cook which went into administration last year.”

G-JZHN, a Jet2Holidays Boeing 737-800 seen pushing back from Terminal 1 at Manchester Airport. Picture by James Field.

BALPA’s Continued Government Opposition

Strutton also continued his comments surrounding the lack of support given by the government.

“The Government has a significant role to play in supporting the vital British aviation industry.”

“Its quarantine changes keep throwing every restart plan into chaos.”

“If these quarantines are really needed, the Government must stump up the support to help the airline industry which is doing its best to get back on track but keeps being knocked back at every juncture.”

BALPA is not the only one continuing to oppose the UK Government’s behaviour on this.

Unite the Union have also been calling on Downing Street to take on the economic and fiscal measures to help the industry.

This comes following a protest earlier this month regarding easyJet’s (U2) base closures in Newcastle (NCL), London Southend (SEN) & Stansted (STN).

Photo: Thomas Saunders.

Postponement after Postponement

The postponement of flight schedules for LS began back in April where it announced it would restart on June 17.

This came following the nationwide lock-down of the United Kingdom by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

By June 9, the airline postponed again, stating that operations would begin on July 15, following initial claims of a July 1 restart.

Then, at the end of July, the airline had to readjust its holidays to Spain and Portugal due to the imposed travel bans.

This featured a suspension up to mid-August.

Jet2 Latest Update

Yesterday, the airline did release another update, offering specific dates for destinations depending on such quarantining rules.

Cyprus will be the first to begin, in around two days time on August 17.

The Balearic Islands and Canary Islands will then follow on August 23, with Mainland Spain and Portugal commencing on August 24.

Expectations

It remains clear that whilst Jet2 has handled other areas of the crisis such as refunds very well, the operational side still needs work.

All eyes will be on Jet2 for next week as no statement on the redundancies has been made.

Also, it will be the same to see whether Jet2 will delay operations even further.

This comes especially with the uncertain government advice being provided on a daily basis.