LONDON – Due to the ongoing uncertainty and travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Jet2 (LS) has taken the decision to extend the suspension of flights and holidays up to and including March 25, 2021.

The airline said that for those customers that have yet to travel but are affected by any program changes, its approach to providing smooth and speedy refunds is set to automatically process affected bookings with a full refund.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the carrier has respected customers’ right to receive their money back if they are not provided with their flight or holiday.

Statement from Jet2

According to the company, customers will remember its refunds policy and the way they have been looked after by the airline. This, according to LS, will play an important part in its long-term strategy to continue to grow successfully and become the UK’s “Leading and Best Leisure Travel business.”

The airline has said that there is a lot of demand for its flights and holidays to popular destinations available from its network of ten UK bases. The company also said, “for customers due to travel from 26 March onwards, we will provide further updates closer to the time as appropriate.”

