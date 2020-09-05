Miami – British leisure airline Jet2 (LS) is set to suspend all flights between the UK and Croatia. The carrier will operate a final flight from Croatia in the coming days.

The cessation follows restrictive measures in place for passengers arriving from Croatia leading to a significant drop in demand. LS had attempted a return to Croatia with the launch of 12 routes in July between British airports and destinations including Pula, Dubrovnik, and Split.

For a brief period, LS was the only company offering British tourists summer holiday packages to Croatia.

Jet2 departure flight. Photo: Thomas Saunders.

Further Reduction

An LS statement reads “Due to the global pandemic and reduced demand, as well as due to the measures introduced for travelers coming to the UK from Croatia, we have decided to cancel all flights and travel arrangements for the rest of this summer season. Our last flight from Croatia this year will be on Sunday, September 6, 2020.”

LS is also suspending flights to Spain and plans to return to Croatia in the Spring of 2021 pending on the status of the pandemic and restrictive measures. Last month, the airline suspended all flights to the Balearic Islands for the rest of the Summer. At the time, LS said it made the decision due to the ongoing uncertainty in travel.

In July, the airline canceled its Spain and Portugal mainland services. At the time, the UK government had imposed travel bans on these territories, but the Canary and Balearic regions were not on the quarantine list.