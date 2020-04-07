Airways Magazine

Jet2 Postpones Schedule Restart To June

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Air Canada Retires Its First A320 MIAMI – Air Canada (AC) dismissed its first A320 with 30 years of service on April 6. The aircraft is to be grounded in Arizona and replaced by the A220....
  • 25 Million Jobs at Risk Amid COVID-19 Crisis MIAMI – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released today a new study showing that some 25 million jobs are at risk of being lost as demand for air travel...
  

Jet2 Postpones Schedule Restart To June

Jet2 Postpones Schedule Restart To June
April 07
12:23 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – After canceling all capacity in March, Jet2 (LS) announces today that it will move forward its flight and holiday programs restart date to June 17.

Previously, the expected date to resume operations was in May, following the first cut announcement for the month of April April.

Passengers scheduled to fly during May and June will be contacted by the airline to rebook or choose other options. The carrier has advised customers not to call due to the high demand in customer service.

Customer management amid COVID-19

Flight suspensions at LS started when the outbreak reached Europe, first in Italy, Spain and France to spread worldwide before travel restrictions increased.

The UK carrier is known for its low fares and, currently, for its repatriation flights. The airlines had near-empty departures from the UK to fulfill its scheduled program, bringing customers home in flights that were not offered by their prior airlines.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Jet2
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0