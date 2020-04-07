Jet2 Postpones Schedule Restart To June

MIAMI – After canceling all capacity in March, Jet2 (LS) announces today that it will move forward its flight and holiday programs restart date to June 17.

Previously, the expected date to resume operations was in May, following the first cut announcement for the month of April April.

Passengers scheduled to fly during May and June will be contacted by the airline to rebook or choose other options. The carrier has advised customers not to call due to the high demand in customer service.

Customer management amid COVID-19

Flight suspensions at LS started when the outbreak reached Europe, first in Italy, Spain and France to spread worldwide before travel restrictions increased.

The UK carrier is known for its low fares and, currently, for its repatriation flights. The airlines had near-empty departures from the UK to fulfill its scheduled program, bringing customers home in flights that were not offered by their prior airlines.