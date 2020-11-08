Miami – Jet2 (LS) has been named a World Travel Leader at the annual World Travel Leaders Awards as a part of London Travel Week 2020.

Facing many challenges as a leisure airlines necessitating many flight cuts amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, the handling of both refunds and cancellations by LS as lauded by competition judges.

The trade team at LS has also been recognized for assisting independent travel agents throughout the crisis.

G-JZHN, a Jet2Holidays Boeing 737-800 seen pushing back from Terminal 1 at Manchester Airport. Picture by James Field.

A Fantastic Accolade

Alan Cross, Head of Trade at LS, said, “We are enormously grateful to receive this fantastic accolade, and we cannot thank our friends at TTG and WTM enough, as well as the judges and of course our independent travel agency partners. Since the onset of the pandemic, our team has been working around the clock to support agents and protect their bookings and commission, and this award recognizes that hard work and dedication.”

He further continued, “we know what a difficult time this has been for independent travel agents, and our message to them is that we are with you every step of the way and will continue supporting you through the pandemic and beyond.”

In light of the many challenges faced by global air carriers this year, it seems appropriate that the themes of the competition were to “Recover, Rebuild, and Innovate”, themes which LS seems poised to use in the future to prosper despite COVID-19.

Featured image: Jet2 Holidays Airbus A321. Photo: Jet2 Holidays

