MIAMI – Jet2 announced today that it had agreed to buy 15 additional Airbus A321neo. The agreement comes on top of a deal for 36 aircraft purchases, with the option to increase to 60, which the airline announced on August 31.

The 15 extra aircraft will be delivered between 2026 and 2029, with a total value of roughly US$2.0bn at current pricing. Jet2 claims to have achieved considerable savings off the list price.

The airline is adding A321neo to its current fleet of 82 Boeing 737 and eight 757 aircraft, according to Planespotters.net. LS has not yet decided on an engine choice.

Jet2.com Boeing 737-800 G-GDFU. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

Jet2 Fleet Expansion

The order, the first for LS, constitutes a large fleet expansion and renewal started by the carrier with the intention to expand its leisure travel business and offer its customers a better flight experience.

The A321neo aircraft are configured in a single class set up with 232 seats, an Airbus Airspace cabin featuring new seatings, and 60% larger overhead bins to accommodate more hand baggage.

Jet2 is a British low-cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter flights from the UK. As of 2019, it is the third-largest scheduled airline in the UK, behind easyJet (U2) and British Airways (BA).