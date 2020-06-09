Jet2 Delays Restarting Flights

LONDON – British holiday airline and tour operator Jet2 (LS) and Jet2holidays announced that they would be delaying their July 1 restart by two weeks until July 15.

In a statement, Jet2 stated that the health and safety of its customers and staff are its top priority and that it is continuing to monitor the situation closely.

The airline also said that customers who were due to travel before 15 July did not need to contact the airline and should wait for the airline to contact them.

Thus, the carrier claimed to be proactively contacting customers to discuss their options with them. One of these options is the ability to rebook for a later date.

Those customers who are set to travel with Jet2 on or after 15 July are subject to the normal terms and conditions.

Photo: Daniel Sanders

Added Safety Measures

Jet2 said that it is working closely with all the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone. It also added that it will be introducing a range of safety measures on both its aircraft and transfer vehicles upon its return to flying.

The airline is also working closely with airports, hotels and tourist board partners to ensure that “appropriate health and safety measures are implemented.”

The airline has not yet announced these extra safety measures and has just stated that “further details will be announced in due course.”