Airways Magazine

Jet2 Delays Restarting Flights

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • TUI And Boeing Reach 737 MAX Grounding Impact Agreement MIAMI – In recent days TUI Group and Boeing have agreed on a comprehensive package of measures to offset the consequences of the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX. While...
  • Jet2 Delays Restarting Flights LONDON – British holiday airline and tour operator Jet2 (LS) and Jet2holidays announced that they would be delaying their July 1 restart by two weeks until July 15. In a...
  

Jet2 Delays Restarting Flights

Jet2 Delays Restarting Flights
June 09
07:20 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – British holiday airline and tour operator Jet2 (LS) and Jet2holidays announced that they would be delaying their July 1 restart by two weeks until July 15.

In a statement, Jet2 stated that the health and safety of its customers and staff are its top priority and that it is continuing to monitor the situation closely.

The airline also said that customers who were due to travel before 15 July did not need to contact the airline and should wait for the airline to contact them.

Thus, the carrier claimed to be proactively contacting customers to discuss their options with them. One of these options is the ability to rebook for a later date.

Those customers who are set to travel with Jet2 on or after 15 July are subject to the normal terms and conditions.

Photo: Daniel Sanders

Added Safety Measures

Jet2 said that it is working closely with all the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone. It also added that it will be introducing a range of safety measures on both its aircraft and transfer vehicles upon its return to flying.

The airline is also working closely with airports, hotels and tourist board partners to ensure that “appropriate health and safety measures are implemented.”

The airline has not yet announced these extra safety measures and has just stated that “further details will be announced in due course.”

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Jet2
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Josh Corbett

Josh Corbett

Josh has been an AvGeek for as many years as he can remember. Based in the Uk, Josh likes to spend as much time recreating real world flights in his simulator and writes for Airways in his free time.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0