MIAMI – Jet2 (LS) plans to cut four sunshine holiday routes from its schedule at Belfast International Airport (BFS) next year, its emerged. The carrier, just like all others globally, is due to embark on its winter schedule from November 1. LS has five routes operating out of Belfast between now and Christmas.

The carrier has taken action to reduce their 2021 operation at the airport. They have done this by dropping routes to Corfu in Greece, Naples in Italy, Iszmir in Turkey and finally Larnaca in Cyprus. This follows on from LS axing two routes to Almeria and Girona from the airport earlier this year.

This will also leave LS with 18 routes from Belfast through spring and summer, aposing to 25 that it would’ve normally operated.

The airline brought forward its plans to resume flights from Belfast International to Tenerife by two days to October 31, after the Executive added the Canary Islands to its safe travel list. Travelers returning from the canaries from 4 am loca time on October 25 will no longer be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Jet2 departure flight. Photo: Thomas Saunders.

Jet2 Flight Resumptions

Jet2 is set to resume winter flights to three other Canary Island destinations in November: Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura.

It’s also planning flights from Aldergrove to Salzburg in December and Antalya (Turkey) from November 6. But the Antalya route is due to close again on November 27. At this current time we understand Austria and Turkey remain off the UK travel safe list.

Jet2 CEO Steve Heapy has welcomed the news of the canaries reopening for UK travellers stating: “For some time we have been calling for a proportionate, evidence-based approach to safe travel and this is very much a step in the right direction. He added, “There is much to do still, and we look forward to working with government to achieve that.”