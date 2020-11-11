MIAMI – Jet2.com (LS) and Jet2holidays announce the launch of flights and holidays from Bristol Airport (BRS). Bristol becomes the company’s tenth UK base.

Customers can book flights to 33 destinations starting today. Included are four new locations: Izmir, Turkey; Kalamata and Lesbos, Greece; and Costa de Almeria, Spain. Also on sale are 11 destinations for winter 21/22, to sun and ski destinations across Europe, the Canary Islands, and the Mediterranean.

According to the company, this coming summer season Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate up to 56 weekly flights. A fleet of three based aircraft will fly customers to 33 destinations. This represents 450,000 seats on sale. The first flights will leave BRS on April 1, departing to Lanzarote in the Canary Islands. Customers can book direct or through an independent travel agent.

G-JZHN, a Jet2Holidays Boeing 737-800 seen pushing back from Terminal 1 at Manchester Airport. Picture by James Field.

CEO Comments

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said, “This is an incredibly exciting day for Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, as we expand our award-winning flights and holidays to Bristol Airport.

“The announcement of our tenth UK base reflects our long-term strategy of becoming the UK’s leading leisure travel business. It also represents a significant investment in the region, including the creation of at least 200 new jobs. We cannot wait to launch operations. And we look forward to taking holidaymakers from Bristol Airport on a package holiday they can trust.”

Dave Lees, CEO, Bristol Airport said, “We are delighted to welcome Jet2.com and Jet2holidays to Bristol Airport. Never has the time been more important for the region to look to the future in a post-Covid world. Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have shown the confidence in the strength of the region.”

“This exciting news is a major step towards the future by creating job opportunities, providing significant investment, and an increase in the choice of destinations and holidays available to customers. We will continue to work closely with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays on the strategic partnership and develop further opportunities in the future.”

Jobs to be created include flight and cabin crew, engineers, and ground operations staff. Interested candidates can visit https://www.jet2careers.com/.

Featured image: Thomas Saunders.

