MIAMI – Airbus has gained a new customer with an order for 36 A321neo from the Leeds (LBA), UK-based airline Jet2.com (LS).

The airline is adding the 36 A321neo (with an option for an additional 24) to its current fleet of 82 Boeing 737 and eight 757 aircraft, according to Planespotters.net. LS has an extension agreement for up to 60 aircraft and has not yet decided on an engine choice.

The order, the first for LS, constitutes a large fleet expansion and renewal started by the carrier with the intention to expand its leisure travel business and offer its customers a better flight experience. The A321neo aircraft are configured in a single class set up with 232 seats, an Airbus Airspace cabin featuring new seatings, and 60% larger overhead bins to accommodate more hand baggage.

The Airbus A321neo incorporates the latest technologies and is powered by new-generation engines that, along with the type’s sharklets, produce a 20% saving in fuel burn per seat. The type also offers an increased range of 900km (500nm) or an extra two tons of available payload that will certainly help increase possible revenue.

Comments from Jet2.com

Philip Meeson, LS Executive Chairman, commented on the order and said that LS “will be proud to operate the Airbus A321neo in the years ahead.” He also added, “this aircraft is, in our opinion, the most efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft in its class today.”

On his part, Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International warmly welcomed the LS decision to add the type to its fleet and commented on the fly-by-wire A321neo, stating, “Traditionally having been operating non-fly-by-wire aircraft, we note with great satisfaction that after having tested a couple of leased A321s and run a comprehensive evaluation, Jet2.com is forward-looking and investing in modern and future proof Airbus fly-by-wire technology.”

Airbus’ CCO also praised LS’ “vision of efficiency, quality, performance, and environmentally friendly flying.” By the end of July, the A321neo family has gathered more than 7400 firm orders from over 120 customers worldwide.

Jet2.com, the third largest airline in the UK, operates from ten airports from the country to more than 60 European destinations and beyond. With operations starting in 2003, LS has taken delivery of a fleet of brand new Boeing 737-800NGs and has sold more than 96 million seats.