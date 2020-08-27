MIAMI – Adding further cancelations to its holiday schedule, Jet2 (LS) has suspended all flights to the Balearic Islands for the rest of the Summer. The carrier said it made the decision due to the ongoing uncertainty in travel and the UK government’s advice.

Last month, the airline canceled its Spain and Portugal mainland services. At the time, the UK government had imposed travel bans on these territories, but the Canary and Balearic regions were not on the quarantine list. Now both are out of the safe travel list.

Regarding the carrier’s Spanish holiday season package, so far LS has extended its flight suspension for Spain mainland and the Canaries until September 13. If the suspension is lifted, passengers will still have to self-isolated for 14 days upon their arrival.

The Balearic Islands include Ibiza, Menorca and Majorca destinations.

Photo: Thomas Saunders.

Declarations for Passengers

The carrier also said it was very disappointed in making such an announcement. It understands what these holidays and destinations mean for its customers. The airline will automatically cancel trade bookings with a full refund for affected passengers.

Additionally, it will offer customers more choices to book or rebook their Summer 20 holidays. These include almost 100,000 additional seats to destinations in Greece, Turkey, and Portugal.