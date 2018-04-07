Jet2 Announces Network Expansion from Birmingham

LONDON — European carrier, Jet2, has added four new destinations from its Birmingham (UK) Airport for Summer 2019. The expansion will be the first of more announcements that the airline plans to make for its summer 2019 schedule.

READ MORE: Primera Air Announces Additional UK Expansion Plans

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “In just our third summer at Birmingham, we are putting four brand new destinations and over 1.6 million seats on sale. The addition of more Boeing 737-800 aircraft represents another huge investment in our base here, and gives local holidaymakers even more choice and flexibility with our award-winning airline and tour operator.”

The new routes that are being added are Kefalonia, Pula, Verona, and Bergerac which will be operated on a weekly basis.

READ MORE: Norwegian to Launch Direct Flights to Chicago from UK

Jet2 has also announced additional services on its current route network out of Birmingham:

Canary Islands – will be operated by 22 weekly services to Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, and Lanzarote.

Lanzarote. Alicante – increased operations to 13 services per week.

Malaga – increase operations to 12 weekly services, from the nine served in Summer 18.

Faro – increased operations to 15 flights per week instead of 11.

Majorca – increased operations to 19 flights per week during peak season.

Ibiza – increased operations to eight per week after the addition of a second service on Sundays.

Madeira – doubled frequency with two services per week.

Antalya – the number of weekly services increased from three to five.

Crete – increased frequency to five services a week, plus longer season.

Rhodes – increased to three weekly services, with the addition of weekend flights.

Larnaca – the addition of a third weekly service plus extended seasons.

Paphos – the addition of a fourth weekly service operating seven weekly flights to Cyprus (including Larnaca).

Cyprus Prague – season extended right throughout the summer, with two weekly services.

Tom Screen, Acting Aviation Director at Birmingham Airport, said:

This extra capacity means that Jet2.com will be our third largest carrier in 2019 and we thank the team for its continued commitment in Birmingham. We welcome the addition of four new summer sun destinations for 2019, giving more choice to our leisure passengers looking to visit the Mediterranean. It shows capacity is continuing to grow year on year from Birmingham with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays which continues to create great job opportunities.”

No BREXIT Woes?

All in all, it looks as if all the woes over how BREXIT would affect the UK’s air travel have begun to be silenced, with more people still traveling around Europe than ever before, this has been shown with Jet2 announcing these new routes and increased services.

This expansion in operations applies business and consumer confidence in a post-BREXIT world.

Although no official agreements have been made regarding the UK’s open skies agreement with EASA, it does seem that holiday carriers in the UK are taking a very relaxed approach to BREXIT and that there shouldn’t be any such damage in the industry going into March 2019 respectively.

READ MORE: TAP Launches New Flight Between London City and Porto

It will be interesting to see whether these woes will intensify or whether they will remain relaxed and non-existent. Ultimately, for carriers operating into Europe, the UK’s current membership in EASA would be key to any further expansion into Europe.