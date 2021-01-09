MIAMI – Jet2 (LS) has announced four new Edinburgh (EDI) routes with service to Izmir (ADB), Skiathos (JSI), Preveza (PVK), and Santorini (JTR).

The routes will begin operating on a once-weekly basis at the end of May 2022, LS will also reinitiate service from EDI to Naples (NAP) and Thessaloniki (SKG) at the same time.

A Returning Network

Jet2 was forced to cut many routes amid the COVID-19 pandemic as leisure travel came to a near halt on a global scale.

Nevertheless, LS expects to have over 660,000 two-way passengers out of EDI in the summer of 2021 alone.

Considering that LS was recently named a world travel leader, it will be exciting to see how the airline recovers as the COVID-19 pandemic hopefully recedes.

