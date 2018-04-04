Jet Airways Announces New Order for 75 Boeing 737 MAX Airplanes

MIAMI — Indian carrier, Jet Airways, made a new order for 75 Boeing 737 MAX in order to “power future growth”. This acquisition makes the company the first Indian carrier to take delivery of the improved Boeing 737 aircraft.

“Our new order for the additional 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will allow us to deliver a differentiated and world class customer experience to our guests,” said Vinay Dube, Chief Executive Officer of Jet Airways.

Likewise, Dube stated its commitment to continue growing in the Indian aviation market and emphasized on how the aircraft’s efficiency, reliability, and passenger comfort will develop the airline’s operations.

On the other side, Dinesh Keskar, senior vice president, Asia Pacific & India Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, commented: “We are honored that Jet Airways has again placed its trust in Boeing with its order for 75 more 737 MAXs.”

According to Boeing, the 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in its history, gaining over 4,400 orders from 96 clients across the world. It can seat between 130 and 230 passengers and features the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, the Boeing Sky Interior, among others.

READ MORE: Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight Boeing 737 MAX Airplanes

In addition, its partnership with Jet Airways goes back 25 years ever since the airline was founded and began operations.

Furthermore, the manufacturer guarantees that the additional 737 MAX “will help Jet Airways continue to be an industry leader by combining a superior passenger experience with reliable and efficient operations”.

Back in 2015, the Indian premier international airline announced its first order for 75 MAX airplanes as part of a strategy to renew its fleet with the most advanced and environmentally progressive airplanes.

READ MORE: Thai Lion Air Receives First Boeing 737 MAX 9

The airline expects to take delivery of its first 737 MAX, from this new order, later this year.

As of today, Jet Airways offers more than 300 flights to 65 destinations within India and to key international destinations in South East Asia, South Asia, Middle East, Europe and North America.

Moreover, it manages a fleet of 120 aircraft, which includes Boeing 777-300 ER, Next Generation Boeing 737, Airbus A330-200/300 and ATR 72-500/600 types.