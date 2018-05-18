Jet Airways Announces Flights To Manchester

LONDON – Adding on to more news of success for Manchester Airport (MAN) is Indian carrier Jet Airways, announcing the launch of a four-times-weekly service from Mumbai starting November 5, 2018.

This comes following news this week about Ethiopian Airlines’ launch to MAN starting in December.

It will be the airline’s firth non-stop service to/from the UK.

The flight will be operated by one of the airline’s 254-seat Airbus A330-200s, which offers 18 premier seats.

Jet Airways currently operates a three-times-daily service from Mumbai (BOM) to London-Heathrow (LHR) and a daily service from Delhi (DEL)

Even more exciting news coming from Manchester Airport. Multiple outlets breaking that Jet Airways have confirmed Mumbai flights from the Ringway-based airport. This service will operate four times per week with an A330-200. Services to launch November 5th. #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/6ZDb3qxHxu — James Field (@AvGeekJames) May 18, 2018

travelers, traveling between India and the UK, deepening commerce as well as tourism ties between the two countries,” Dube added.

The launch of the new route comes one year after the airline launched three new international destinations to Amsterdam, Paris, and London from Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai.

Manchester Airport CEO, Andrew Cowan, said that securing a direct service to one of India’s major cities “is the product of a lot of hard work over a long period of time to forge closer ties between Manchester and this globally significant economy.”

“I am delighted Jet Airways have recognized this by launching what I’m sure will be a hugely popular service, not least for the 500,000 people of Indian origin living across the North,” he said.

According to Cowan, “direct connectivity to the world’s most important markets is key to creating a prosperous and internationally competitive Northern economy, and a balanced and outward facing the UK.”

This move will have come as no surprise as the airline continues to increase its presence in the UK market, but what is interesting is how the airline has moved to operated its second UK non-stop service from Manchester.

This means that Jet Airways now operate from both of Virgin Atlantic’s hubs in the UK, while the airline is indeed expanding and growing there can be no doubt that this new route will not continue to strengthen the Codeshare between Virgin Atlantic and Jet Airways.