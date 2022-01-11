DALLAS – On January 9, 2022, Halifax, Canada-based Jazz (QK) retired all of its remaining DHC-8-300 amid an airline fleet consolidation.

On its last day of operations, the regional carrier had six of the type in service. Between 2008 and 2017, it had a fleet of twenty-eight DHC-8-300s, which has subsequently been significantly reduced, according to ch-aviation’s fleets history. Chorus Aviation, QK’s parent company, owned them all.

Flight Jazz 8436 was the last Dash 8-300 flight to take place for the airline.

The type’s retirement was pushed back a few days from the end-of-2020 deadline specified in QK’s new Capacity Purchase Agreement (CPA) with Air Canada (AC) in March 2021. QK took over regional flights for AC Express in an industry consolidation that limited service long term to smaller communities after the fallout of the pandemic.

Jazz Dash 8-100, decommissioned in 2020 by the airline. Photo: De Biggerben – Trabajo propio, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=16742934

The Last of the DHC-8-300

According to ch-aviation, QK was the last major operator of the DHC-8-300. Although Eastern Australia Airlines (QF) and Air New Zealand (NZ) both operate double-digit numbers (23 and 15, respectively) of the DHC-8-Q300 version, QK does not.

Jazz Air’s turboprop fleet now consists of 39 DHC-8-Q400s, following the retirement of the DHC-8-300s. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the airline decommissioned all of its DHC-8-100s (of which it originally operated 64) in April 2020, a year earlier than scheduled.

The carrier also maintains a fleet of regional jets that consists of fifteen CRJ200s, 35 CRJ900s, and 25 E175s, all of which fly for AC as a regional capacity provider, despite the fact that it is not owned by the flag carrier.