MIAMI – Jazeera Airways (J9) announced today that it will be launching direct flights between Kuwait City and Colombo, Sri Lanka, beginning on February 21. These flights will be operated by the airline’s Airbus A320neo.

The route will be offered twice a week, although the airline believes service will progressively increase over the year. The flight from Kuwait International Airport will take off at 6:45 p.m. local time on Tuesdays and Sundays, arriving in Colombo at 2:35 a.m. The return flight will depart Colombo at 3:35 a.m. and arrive in Kuwait City at 7:05 a.m.

This new route will increase service for the circa 100,000 Sri Lankans who work and reside in Kuwait. The announcement also comes on the heels of Sri Lanka’s reopening for tourism, which occurred on January 21 after ten months of border closures.

Jazeera Airbus A320-214. Alberto Cucini @ac_avphoto

Safety Measures

“Despite the current global situation for the airline industry, we are launching our first new destination for the year to serve a resilient demand for travel, especially to destinations with strong safety and health measures,” said Rohit Ramachandran, CEO for J9. Ramachandran also stated that tourists should expect to abide by Sri Lanka’s strict COVID-19 measures while there.

Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 protocols include limiting tourists to stays in 55 designated hotels, and requiring travelers to produce a negative PCR test result four days before arriving. Travelers must also undergo two more tests for a visit of up to seven days, and three tests if they stay for more than a week.

Jazeera is a budget carrier founded in 2004 and is based at Kuwait International Airport (KWI). It operates flights to more than 30 destinations across the Middle East and Europe.

Featured image: Anna Zvereva from Tallinn, Estonia, CC BY-SA 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

