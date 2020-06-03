Airways Magazine

Jazeera Airways to Award 50,000 Free Flights to Kuwaiti Healthcare Workers

June 03
04:20 2020
MIAMI – Jazeera Airways (J9) is offering 50,000 free tickets to frontline healthcare workers. Flights will be redeemable throughout Jazeera’s 28 destinations served by its fleet of 14 Airbus A320 aircraft.

The tickets are valued at KD5m (approximately US$16.2m) and will be redeemable when Kuwait International Airport (KWI) resumes commercial operations.

Jazeera, one of only two airlines in Kuwait, prides itself on being the first non-government owned airline in the Middle East. They also own Terminal 5 of KWI, offering passengers a seamless experience through their journey. 

FURTHER INITIATIVES

Recently, J9 turned its Park and Fly site into a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility. The Park and Fly program allows passengers to park at a designated lot, check into their flight, and be shuttled to Kuwait International Airport.

A second testing facility is being established by the airline at the Jaber Al-Ahmad national stadium.

Along with the testing facility initiatives, J9 has flown over 60 repatriation flights, bringing so far over 6,800 Kuwaitis home. The repatriation flights took off from cities in Europe and the Middle East, including London, Doha, Tbilisi, Sarajevo, and more.

FREE FLIGHTS FOR HEALTHCARE WORKERS

Along with J9, Qatar Airways (QR) is the only other airline in the Middle East thus far to offer free roundtrip tickets for healthcare workers. As a thank you to healthcare workers, QR offered them 100,000 free economy class return flights and a companion from any country. 

On top of the free flights, QR included a complimentary 35% discount for Qatar Duty-Free retail outlets at Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Doha.

0