MIAMI – Kuwaiti airline Jazeera Airways (J9) has recently announced the launch of service to Dhaka (DAC), Bangladesh from Kuwait City (KWI), Kuwait.

To be served by the Airbus A320neo aircraft, J9 will land at DAC on Tuesdays and Thursdays and depart DAC for KWI on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Jazeera Airways Crew Outside Airbus A320 Photo: Jazeera Airways

Steady Growth

Jazeera Airways CEO Rohit Ramachandran said, “We are extremely pleased to be able to open up a route to Dhaka as we climb back out of the difficult times we have all been through. It shows the strength of our airline that we are able to expand our network at this time. We are now able to serve the Bangladeshi community in Kuwait with direct service and look forward to increasing our frequencies in the future.’’

Having appointed the Galaxy Group to manage local sales in Bangladesh, Managing Director Ahmed Yusuf Walid said, “We are delighted to partner with Jazeera Airways. We see a huge opportunity for flights to Kuwait but also connecting our customers to Saudi Arabia and other destinations in the region.’’

While it has been steadily reopening routes since August, J9 had offered healthcare workers free flights at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jazeera Airways serves more than 37 destinations in the Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent, and Europe from its single hub in Kuwait and operates a growing fleet of leased Airbus A320 and A320neo aircraft with a single-class cabin configuration.