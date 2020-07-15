Jazeera Airways Flies to 20 New Destinations in August

LONDON – Jazeera Airways (J9) announces its schedule for the six-month period starting August 1, 2020, revealing flights to 20 new destinations,

The high-demand destinations include Dubai, Riyadh, Beirut, Istanbul and Amman. Others will be to Istanbul both Aiport (IST) and Sabiha Gökçen (SAW), Delhi, Baku, Tbilisi, and more.

Jazzera Airbus A320. Credits: Author

Comments from Jazeera Airways CEO

Jazeera Airways Chief Executive Officer, Rohit Ramachandran, said: “We are all very pleased to be resuming our flights and serving our customers after a suspension of over four months at Kuwait International Airport. During this period, we continued to operate by supporting repatriation and expatriation flights.”

“Now we can welcome citizens and residents who want to travel out and back into Kuwait. We anticipate demand will be strong in August and our schedule focuses on the most desirable routes – whether people want to fly to visit the family or for medical, touristic and business purposes.”

“We’ve implemented a range of health and safety measures in our terminal T5 and on-board our aircraft, to ensure the wellbeing of our passengers. Aircraft cabins are particularly safe environments with highly efficient air filters which remove 99.97% of airborne microbes.”

Jazeera Airbus A32o. Credits: Author

Jazeera COVID-19 Preventive Measures

Jazeera also announced that passengers must check-in online and download their boarding passes on the Jazeera App or print them from the website.

In addition, check-in is available up to 48 hours prior to flight departures at the T5 Car Park of Kuwait Int’l Airport (KWI), where passengers can drop their baggage and collect their boarding passes. When arriving at T5, passengers can proceed directly to immigration.

Jazeera mandates to wear medical face masks and gloves at all times. Furthermore, with support from Kuwaiti non-profit organizations, passengers will receive a hygiene pack and pre-packed closed food bags to avoid the risk of contamination.

Moreover, social distancing markers will be placed on floors throughout the terminal to maintain a safe distance from other passengers.

Jazeera Airbus A320Neo – Credits: Author

Onboard Safety Measures

The airline will carry out an anti-viral disinfection program after each flight, fumigating the aircraft using anti-viral high-pressure disinfection sprays on seats and throughout the cabin.

the disinfectant chemicals are internationally approved and safe for all passengers.

Additionally, the aircraft’s onboard filtration systems are also replaced frequently. The filters remove dust, allergens, bacteria, viruses, and other irritating particles.

Furthermore, constant airflow ensures that the cabin air is refreshed every 90 minutes throughout the flight.

Finally, J9’s Crew will wear full protective gear that is disinfected before boarding and at the moment of disembarking all flights.

Jazeera Airbus A320Neo interiors. Credits: Author

New Destinations and Frequencies

The list of new destinations and frequencies include Dubai (daily), Riyadh (3/6), Amman (2/3/6), Beirut (3/5), Istanbul IST (1/3/5/7), Istanbul SAW (1/3/6), Bodrum (2/6), Mumbai (1/4/5/7), Hyderabad (2/4/7), Cochin (1/3/5/7), Ahmedabad (1/3), Delhi (2/4), Baku (5/7), Tbilisi (2/6), Assiut (1/2/4), Luxor (2/3/7), Sohag (1/2/3/4/6/7), Alexandria (2/5/7), Cairo (daily), Sharm El Sheik (4/6).