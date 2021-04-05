MIAMI – Japan Airlines (JL) has released some alterations to its international route network for the year up to September 30, 2021.

However, the airline says that it will carefully review travel bans within each region and update its modified international network program. Meanwhile, JL encourages passengers’ patience during this extraordinary period.

According to JL’s media release, the plans are effective as of April 1 and are subject to government authorization.

Japan Airlines F-WZNP Airbus A350-941. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Network Change Highlights

To have stable connectivity for travelers from North America, the airline will increase regular flights from Narita-Bangkok to five times per week starting in June. Also, the carrier increases flights between Narita and Bangalore from June to one flight a week.

During the months of July and August, there will be one weekly flight from London to Osaka Kansai. Also in June, JL will increase one scheduled flight from Los Angeles to Osaka Kansai.

Further, the airline will execute one-way flights from Dallas Fort Worth, and Los Angeles to support passengers returning to Central Japan during the summer. Tickets for these flights will go on sale on April 2.

The carrier will later update routes on Vladivostok, Southeast Asia, Hawaii, or Guam for the months of July and September.

To provide passengers with a healthy and reliable travel experience, the JL Group has introduced constructive initiatives against COVID-19. As a result, Skytrax and APEX approved and rewarded JL’s successful health safety policies in March 2021.