MIAMI – The Oneworld Alliance has announced that both Japan Air Commuter (JC) and Hokkaido Air Systems (6L), subsidiaries of Japan Airlines (JL), will be joining the Oneworld Alliance as affiliates.

The airlines will be joining on October 25. This move will allow Oneworld passengers to be able to choose from a wider variety of destinations. The addition of the two airlines will increase the Oneworld Alliance’s global network by four destinations.

Kikai (KKX), Okierau (OKE), Yakushima (KUM) in the Ryukyu Islands (small islands south of Japan), and Tajima Airport (TJH), all operated by JC, will be three new additions to the Oneworld Alliance’s global network. All four new destinations are solely operated by Japan Air Commuter using ATR-46 and ATR-72 aircraft.

Hokkaido Air Systems operates flights in and around the northern island of Hokkaido. The airline operates small aircraft on secondary and tertiary routes in Hokkaido and Aomori.

The airlines are majority-owned by JL, and therefore feature similar branding to the parent company. Along with JC and 6L, JL subsidiaries J-Air and Japan Transocean Air (NU) are already affiliates of the Oneworld Alliance.

Japan Air Commuter Bombardier Dash 8 (Old Livery) | Photo: Aeroprints via Wikimedia

Japan Airlines Comments

Japan Airlines Regional Vitalization Division Executive Officer Shunsuke Honda said, “With our oneworld partners, we look forward to welcoming customers across the world to rediscover the joy of travel and help revitalise regional sites throughout the country.

He continued, “These two airlines feature flights to beautiful destinations on the northern island of Hokkaido and Kagoshima, located at the south end of the Japanese archipelago.”

Japan Air Commuter Saab 340 | Photo: lasta29 via Wikimedia

HAS and JAC Fleet Development

Hokkaido Air System, founded in 1997, employs only 83 people. The airline is one of the last in the world to use the Saab 340. In addition to the Saab 340, the airline operates a single ATR 42-600. (JA11HC)

Japan Air Commuter operates a slightly larger fleet, comprised of seven ATR 42-600 aircraft and two ATR 72-600 aircraft. In the past, the airline also operated a fleet of Saab 340 and Bombardier DHC-8-400Q aircraft.