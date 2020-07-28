JAL Temporarily Moves to T5 at London Heathrow

MIAMI – Oneworld Alliance member Japan Airlines (JL) will temporarily relocate from Terminal 2 to Terminal 5 at London Heathrow Airport (LHR). June 29 is the set date for the move.

Oneworld Alliance carriers have been moving to Terminal 5 in recent months. This is an effort to provide passengers with a seamless transfer process at LHR.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, LHR closed Terminal 3 and Terminal 4 in April of this year. As a result of the downturn in traffic, airlines have been able to shift their operations to new terminals.

Japan Airlines (Tokyo 2020 Livery) Boeing 777-246 JA773J. Photo: ©Hiro Nishikura

Airlines Moving to Terminal 5

American Airlines (AA) and Qatar Airways (QR) have already made the move to Terminal 5, the home of British Airways.

Other Oneworld Alliance airlines congregate at Terminal 2 at LHR. These include Qantas, Iberia, Cathay Pacific, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian, Sri Lankan Airlines and Finnair.

Japan Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner JA825J. Photo: ©Alvin Man

Oneworld Alliance Connectivity

The Oneworld Alliance has been recently working on shifting operations at various airline hubs. Its aim is to create a more cohesive experience for passengers.

For example, Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport is home to many Oneworld carriers. Qantas, Qatar Airways, Iberia, JAL, Finnair, Fiji Airways, Cathay Pacific and British Airways.

Featured image: Japan Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner JA841J. Photo: ©Hiro Nishikura