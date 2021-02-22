MIAMI – An Air India Express (IX) Boeing 737-800 hit an electrical pole after landing Saturday at Vijayawada International Airport (VGA) in Gannavaram, India. No injuries were reported.

Gannavaram is located in the southeast of India near the Bay of Bengal.

The aircraft, with 64 passengers on board, was conducting flight IX1676 from Doha (DIA) to VGA. The craft hit the pole while taxiing to the gate.

According to airlive.net, the 737’s right wing hit a lighting pole on the side of the runway. The incident completely smashed the pole, and the plane’s right wing suffered a large dent.

Andhra Pradesh: An Air India Express flight hits an electric pole while landing at Vijayawada International Airport in Gannavaram. "All 64 passengers on board the flight and the crew are safe," says airport director G Madhusudan Rao. pic.twitter.com/yFaLMWlXHE — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2021

Airport Comment

Airport director G. Madhusudan Rao said, “An Air India flight coming from Doha met with a minor accident at Vijayawada International Airport in Gannavaram today. All passengers are safe. When the flight was about to land, its wing hit a light pole. The light pole broke and fell down. The flight wing is slightly damaged. This incident happened at 16.54 IST.”

According to Planespotters.net, the Boeing 737, registration VT-GHE, was delivered new to IX in October 2016. The airline flies 23 other 737s in its fleet.

Featured image: Air India Express VT-AXZ Boeing 737-8HG(WL). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

