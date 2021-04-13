MIAMI – Itapemirim Transportes Aereos (K9) is performing a come back in the Brazilian market, starting an extended program of certifications flights that, according to IG.com.br website, began on April 12 and are set to continue up to April 15.

A total of 13 flights are performed under the supervision of the Brazilian Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC – Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil) betweeen the airports of Sao Paulo-Guarulhos (GRU), Confins (CNF), Rio de Janeiro-Galeão (GIG), Salvador (SSA) e Porto Alegre (POA).

The aircraft used to operate the certification flights is an Airbus A320-200, registered as PS-SPJ and already bearing the yellow K9 livery. This is the only Airbus presently leased by K9 and received during February 2021 but according to Planespotters, K9 has nine more leased A320-200 on order and expected to be delivered soon.

According to IATA News, K9 has made plans to fly 17 domestic destinations with a start date within March 2021 but this date is now gone without any further news from the Airline. The first flight was supposed to operate between Vitoria (VIX) and GRU. The carrier will have to face harsh competition from well-established carriers such as Azul (AD), Latam Brazil (JJ), and GOL (G3).

Comments from Itapemirim’s CEO

Via a statement published on K9’s website, the airline’s CEO, Tiago Senna, said “A new experience begins to take the airwaves of this Brazil. We will never be just one more airline, we will be the airline of reference for all our audiences.To our clients, we will offer exclusive services.To the employees, opportunities for everyone to take off. To the shareholders, the profitability they seek.”

He further added, “The success of this endeavor depends on overcoming these challenges. We are working hard and simplifying the processes for everything to happen in an increasingly efficient manner. And this efficiency allows us to do the right things without having to cut any corners. We are very proud of our efforts and the rewards we are already enjoying. Along the way, safety will be the pillar behind every decision.”