MIAMI – Brazilian startup airline ITA Transportes Aereos’ first aircraft was revealed today in a Twitter post. The plane is a 15-year-old Airbus A320, originally operated by Spanair and Vueling, and has a yellow livery with the airline’s name emblazoned above the first-class windows and on the tailfin.

The aircraft was originally delivered on February 20, per an announcement from ITA Transportes Aereos on their Facebook page.

“It is with great pride that Itapemirim shares this historic achievement of Brazilian aviation with all of you,” the airline said. “We’ve put all our love and dedication into connecting people to new experiences. The arrival of our first aircraft, an Airbus A320, is the result of the commitment of an entire team.”

The Belo-Horizante-based carrier announced the Airbus A320 will have a configuration of two classes with 168 seats. Nine Comfort Class rows will be offered with a seat pitch of 34 inches, in addition to an Economy Class with a seat pitch of 31 inches.

ITA Transportes Aereos plans to operate ten Airbus A320 aircraft for their starting fleet, with plans to expand to 50 in the next few years. The airline will launch on March 19, 2021, serving ten destinations within Brazil including Galeão–Antonio Carlos Jobim International Airport in Rio de Janeiro and Governador André Franco Montoro International Airport in Sao Paulo.

ITA Transportes Aereos joins a growing list of South American startup airlines that have debuted, or will debut, in 2021.

Featured image: Carlott Bolott via Twitter.

