MIAMI – ITA Airways (AZ), Italy’s new flag carrier, has firmed up an order with Airbus for 28 aircraft, including seven A220, 11 A320neo, and 10 A330neo, the latest version of the most popular A330 widebody airliner.

The order backs up the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was issued on September 30, 2021. In addition, the airline plans to lease A350 as part of its fleet modernization.

These new Airbus aircraft will add to ITA Airways’ existing fleet, providing a new generation of aircraft with improved environmental performance, cutting-edge technology, and state-of-the-art cabins to ensure maximum operational efficiencies for the airline and the highest level of comfort for passengers.

Airbus A220. Photo: Airbus

The Airbus A220

The A220 is the first aircraft designed specifically for the 100-150 seat market, including cutting-edge aerodynamics, innovative materials, and Pratt & Whitney’s latest-generation geared turbofan engines. The A220 gives AZ more operating flexibility with a range of 3,450 nautical miles (6,390 kilometers).

Additionally, the A220 delivers up to 25% lower fuel burn and CO2 emissions per seat compared to previous generation aircraft, and 50% lower NOx emissions than industry standards. In addition, the aircraft noise footprint is reduced by 50% compared to previous generation aircraft.

Airbus A320neo. Photo: Airbus

The Airbus A320neo

According to Airbus, the A320neo is the most successful aircraft family ever, displaying a 99,7% operational reliability rate. The A320neo provides operators with a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions – The A320neo Family incorporates the latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklet wing-tip devices.

The Airbus’ A320neo Family offers the company’s 18-inch wide seats in economy as standard. The Airbus A330neo family builds on features popular for the A330 Family and developed for the latest A350 aircraft.

Airbus A330neo. Photo: Airbus

The Airbus A330neo

Equipped with Airbus’ Airspace cabin, the A330neo offers a unique passenger experience with the latest-generation in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity.

Powered by the latest Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, and featuring a new wing with increased span and A350-inspired winglets, the A330neo also provides an unprecedented level of efficiency – with 25% lower fuel burn per seat than previous-generation competitors.

According to Airbus, thanks to its tailored mid-sized capacity and its excellent range versatility, the A330neo is considered the ideal aircraft to support operators in their post-COVID-19 recovery.

Left to right: ITA Airways Executive President, Alfredo Altavilla, and Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International, Christian Scherer. Photo: Airbus

Comments from ITA Airways, Airbus International

“Today the strategic partnership with Airbus takes an important step forward with the finalization of the order we announced last September. In addition to this agreement, possibilities for further collaboration have emerged, in particular regarding technological developments in the aviation sector and digitalization, where Airbus is the market leader. All this is part of the actions to achieve our environmental sustainability objectives, ” said Alfredo Altavilla, Executive President of ITA Airways.

“We are very proud to partner with ITA Airways in building its long-term future with the most efficient, latest technology Airbus aircraft. This agreement supports ITA Airways business objectives to develop its network in Europe and internationally in the most sustainable way,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International.