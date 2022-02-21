DALLAS – After negotiating a wet-lease deal with German Airways (ZQ), ITA Airways (AZ) will begin flying from Milan Linate (LIN) to three European destinations.

With two Embraer E190 planes, the Italian carrier plans to start serving Geneva (GVA), London City (LCY), and Luxembourg (LUX) on March 28. The size of the wet-leased aircraft, according to the airline, will allow it to profitably run the three routes.

According to routesonline.com, LCY will have 18 weekly flights, while GVA and LUX will each have 12 weekly flights. According to OAG statistics, Linate is now unavailable in Geneva and Luxembourg.

The SkyTeam member said it plans to start running the three additional business-oriented routes using its own equipment as soon as the A220s on order arrive.

Currently, AZ has a fleet of 52 aircraft, including 17 Airbus A319s, 30 Airbus A320s, and five Airbus A330-200s. The airline confirmed an order for seven A220s, 11 A320neos, and ten A330-900neos in December.

German Airways D-ACJJ Embraer E190. Photo: Robert Dumitrescu/Airways

Back to Argentina

On the South American front, the Alitalia successor has been approved by Argentina’s National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC) to fly regular international passenger and cargo flights between Rome Fiumicino (FCO) and Buenos Aires Ezeiza (EZE), in addition to its network expansion in Europe.

The route is important as both nations enjoy friendly relations, the importance of which centers on the history of Italian migration to Argentina. Argentines of full or partial Italian ancestry number approximately 30 million, or 62% of the country’s total population.

Before the pandemic, Alitalia and Aerolineas Argentina (AR) both flew the route daily and both offered reduced scheduled service in 2020. Since January 2021, however, the city pair has been without nonstop passenger flights.

According to the most recent schedules published by OAG, AR plans to begin EZE-FCO flights on May 2, running three times weekly on A330s. The schedule between the two cities has yet to be confirmed by ITA.

Featured image: ITA Airways