DALLAS – ITA Airways (AZ) keeps expanding its summer route network with the launch of a new connection from Milan Malpensa (MXP) to New York’s JFK.

Starting today and running on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the MXP-JFK flight will depart Milan at 1:40 pm local time and arrive in New York at 5:00 pm local time. The return flight from New York to Milan will leave at 8:55 pm local time and arrive at MXP at 11:05 am local time.

The route will be operated by AZ’s Airbus A330-200 with three different travel classes: Business, Premium Economy, and Economy. According to airlinedata.com, with its seating capacity, AZ only represents 0.7% of the seats offered by the airline at MXP.

ITA Airways A330-200 at Boston (BOS). Photo: Darryl Sarno/Airways

ITA Airways’ International Push

The new route joins AZ’s existing JFK-Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO) service, as well as the recently inaugurated links from Rome to Miami and Boston. The new route helps AZ reach a total of 42 weekly flights between the two countries by August 2022.

With the establishment of this new route to New York, the airline continues its growth in the US market, which is the second most strategic market after Italy, the carrier’s home market.

In total, AZ’s summer 2022 schedule includes 64 new destinations, including 23 domestic, 34 foreign, and 7 intercontinental flights. Intercontinental destinations are a great new attraction for this upcoming season, which will serve the most prominent tourist sites in the world thanks to its latest-generation Airbus A330s and A350s.

Further, the Italian flag carrier is set to establish additional routes from FCO to Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, and Tokyo in the coming months.

Featured image: ITA Airways A330-200. Photo: Darryl Sarno/Airways