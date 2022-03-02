DALLAS – ITA Airways (AZ) launches Rome-Miami service with three weekly roundtrip flights in March, five weekly flights in April, and daily flights in June.

To commemorate the start of the service by Italy’s new national airline, authorities from Miami-Dade County and AZ held a ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday March 1 at Miami International Airport (MIA).

Prior to the pandemic, Italy was one of MIA’s top 20 overseas markets, with nearly 400,000 total passengers in 2019. Italy is not currently served by any other airline at MIA.

Photo: MIA

Comments from Miami International Airport CEO

Ralph Cutié, MIA Director and CEO said, “We look forward to once again providing our passengers direct flights to Italy because of ITA Airways’ new Miami service.”

The CEO added, “MIA continues to lead the way for international travel to Florida, and the addition of ITA Airways now brings back nonstop service from one of our most popular international markets.”

Featured image: MIA