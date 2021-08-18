MIAMI – It is official, Italy has a new flag carrier. ITA-Italia Trasporto Aereo has its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) along with an Italian air transport license issued by the Italian civil aviation regulator, ENAC-Ente Nazionale Aviazione Civile.

The new carrier, which for the time being has no International Air transport Association (IATA) identification but has the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) three-letter code ITY, may start selling tickets but will have to wait for the final closure of Alitalia (AZ) set to take place on October 14.

As pointed out by ENAC Director-General Alessio Quaranta, “the issuance of an AOC certifies that the carrier has the professional capacity and business organization both necessary the safe operations of its aircraft.”

He also indicated that the obtention of “an air transport licence is the final document related to the legal-administrative, economic-financial, and technical-operational verification” carried out by the Italian Civil Aviation regulator.

The possession of these two documents open the way to start a business and, in particular, to begin selling tr ansportation tickets.

Alitalia is set to shut down on October 14, 2021. Alitalia EI-ISD Boeing 777-200(ER). Photo: Otto Kirchof/Airways

Comments from ENAC President

The official creation of the new flag carrier was also commented on by the ENAC’s President, Pierluigi Di Palma, who stated: ITA can takeoff. Our hope is that the new national reference airline will contribute to the restart of the sector, contributing in a decisive way to overcome the difficulties arising from the pandemic crisis.”

On the oversight aspect, he also added, “The Civil Aviation Authority will continue with its institutional and technical tasks to ensure the operational start-up of ITA while monitoring the respect of the public interest and passengers’ rights, both essential elements of the air transport business.”



Article source: ENAC – Ente Nazionale Aviazione Civile press release