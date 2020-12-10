MIAMI – Israel is set to receive 110,000 COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine Doses today after the first shipment of the vaccine arrived yesterday via DHL. The DHL freight aircraft bore the first load of about 3,000 and 4,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The first DHL flight departed Brussels Airport (BRU) on December 9, 2020, landing at Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) in Tel Aviv. The other 110,000 doses should arrive today, following the first flight intended to test the logistics of the vaccine transport. In the severe cold conditions needed, the Israeli pharmaceutical company Teva will be in charge of storing said doses.

The shipment of vaccines was received by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein at TLV. The Prime Minister said, “What’s important to me is that people of Israel get vaccinated. I believe in this vaccine. I want the people of Israel to get vaccinated and so I will be first.” Netanyhu added that the pandemic’s end was “in sight.”

“This is a great celebration for Israel,” he said on the tarmac at TLV, as a fork-lift truck started unloading the cargo from the red and yellow DHL air freighter.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a ceremony to mark the arrival of a plane of the international courier company DHL, carrying over 100,000 of doses of the first batch of Pfizer vaccines which landed at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, on Dec 9, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Abir SULTAN via CNA)

Israel Prepares for Mass Vaccination

According to aerotimenews.com, by providing different benefits, the Israeli government aims to entice people to get vaccinated. After returning from a trip abroad or having contact with a confirmed COVID-19 carrier, the vaccinated person may be exempted from the quarantine requirement.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Health Ministry Director-General Chezy Levy declared that the country should be ready for vaccinations to begin on December 20, 2020. However, Levy added that Israel is waiting for the US Food and Drug Administration’s permission to use the vaccine (FDA). The country also needs to determine who will first receive the vaccine on the priority list.

Furthermore, according to Bloomberg, Netanyahu said Israel reached an agreement with Pfizer to purchase 8 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine, enough to vaccinate 4 million people. This week’s shipment is the first of those doses. On December 2, 2020, the UK was the first nation to approve the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, starting the vaccination process on December 8, 2020.

Featured image: john Leivaditis/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.