DALLAS – Imagine having so much confidence in the near future of travel that you add 22 destinations to your pre-pandemic route structure. That’s exactly what Ryanair (FR) is doing.

The independent.ie reports today that the airline is planning on operating more than 900 flights each week to 120 destinations. It will also increase the number of aircraft based in Dublin to 33.

Madeira (FNC), Nuremberg (NUE), Nimes (FNI) and Suceava (SCV) are added.

According to the Independent, there is a sense of optimism in the Irish travel industry as the Omicron surge subsides. However, overall airline capacity remains down. And there are fears that this could lead to a price spike in fares in the upcoming months.

“With airfares likely to increase this summer due to reduced industry capacity, we encourage all customers to book early and scoop up [our] lower fares,” said Ryanair’s CEO, Eddie Wilson.

N4022A (will be EI-HGH), Ryanair Boeing 737-8. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Irish Funding

The Dublin Airport Authority received government funding of over €97m (US$110m) to provide incentives to lure airlines back after the pandemic. Ryanair’s increased schedule and the 30 jobs it would create are a direct result of this scheme.

“This announcement by Ryanair represents the fruits of that,” said Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton.

“The restoration and growth of the route network out of Dublin Airport this summer is welcome news as we rebuild the international connectivity stymied by the global pandemic.”

Ryanair’s Wilson said the scheme should be extended to winter 2022-23 “at a minimum.”

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, welcomed the summer schedule launch as “really good news for overseas tourism and another important step on the road to recovery for our sector.”

Featured image: Ryanair Boeing 737-8200 EI-HAT – Photo : Brandon Farris/Airways